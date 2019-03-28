No, No, No, Ketchup & Mustard Do NOT Belong On Tamales

Ahhh tamales. Sweet, sweet, delicious tamales...a staple on any Tex-Mex dinner plate. You can dress them up in so many ways. A little salsa, maybe some chili con carne, or even a little queso. Mmmmmmmmm.

You know what doesn't belong on a tamale? Ketchup and mustard!!!!!!!! Ladies and gents, this pic is breaking the internet. And maybe Texas. Prepare yourself for the worst.

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We hope someone really did report this post!