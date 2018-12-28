People Receiving Teddy Bears With Voice Recordings Of Their Late Relatives Is The Best Thing You’ll See This Christmas

A man in North Carolina refused to get rid of his phone because it contained the final voicemail message left by his late mother.

This Christmas, his daughters surprised him with a teddy bear, that unbeknownst to him, contained that final message.

Cue the waterworks.

my dad refuses to get an iphone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an android, so me and my sister put it in a bear. merry christmas dad pic.twitter.com/m1yOOawWO9 — melia (@meliatinnin) December 25, 2018

Similarly, a mother in California was gifted a teddy bear with a recording of her late son’s voice, a police officer, who passed away in October.

My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice❤️-- pic.twitter.com/KRzXPImhAB — ✨----------------✨ (@britmgarcia) December 24, 2018

Anybody else need a hug?

Via Mashable