Phil Collins Falls Backwards On Stage During Stop In Charlotte

While performing a couple of nights ago on his Not Dead Yet tour, singer Phil Collins took a nasty fall in between songs.

The 68-year-old was performing in Charlotte, and walking to a chair with the aid of a cane, and in his attempt to sit down and enjoy a drum solo performed by his son, took a nasty tumble and fell backwards onto the hard stage floor.

Video of Phil Collins Falls Backward During Charlotte Concert | TMZ

Luckily, the fall didn’t hurt Collins too much. He was helped back up by a few stagehands, flashed a thumbs up to the crowd, and went right on performing.

Collins continues on the Not Dead Yet tour tonight in Detroit, and wraps up after ten more performances with the final show October 19 in Las Vegas.

Via TMZ