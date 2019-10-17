Viral Photo Of North Texas Nurse Becomes Love Letter To Nurses Everywhere

Caty Nixon had made it all the way through a 53-hour, four-day workweek just fine.

Then, she arrived at her sister’s house.

Her sister, Laura McIntyre snapped a pic of Caty, a labor and delivery of nurse at Medical City McKinney, in the middle of an emotional breakdown after she capped off her week delivering a stillborn baby.

The picture has since become a post of admiration for labor nurses, and all the work they do. Laura said of her sister, “She is so good at what she does she often forgets how to take care of herself while she’s taking care of her patients.”

After the post went viral, the sisters were inundated with messages of Caty’s kindness, including one woman who reached out to share how Nixon danced with her 2-year-old daughter while she was in labor, and another who recalled how Nixon stayed two hours after her shift had ended to watch her give birth.

McIntyre told TODAY, “Labor and delivery nurses are physically, mentally and emotionally there for their patients every single day. The amount of love coming from this post is outrageous.”

Via TODAY