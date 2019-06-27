Grandma Or Steven Tyler? You Decide

Steven Tyler is one of the greatest rockers of all time. However, the older he gets...the more he looks like a fashionable grandma.

Yes, the Aerosmith frontman has gone viral again with a picture that surfaced way back when, in 2015. So since it's Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd share the pic again! Along with some other Steven Tyler grandma moments. Enjoy!

Reminder: Steven Tyler is the coolest grandma ever http://t.co/Sd1r0yuGqG pic.twitter.com/lxLlbYoU7j — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 5, 2015

Yep, that was definitely worth a revisit.