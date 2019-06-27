Grandma Or Steven Tyler? You Decide

June 27, 2019
Steven Tyler is one of the greatest rockers of all time. However, the older he gets...the more he looks like a fashionable grandma.

Yes, the Aerosmith frontman has gone viral again with a picture that surfaced way back when, in 2015. So since it's Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd share the pic again! Along with some other Steven Tyler grandma moments. Enjoy!

Steven Tyler or just a really hip Grandma?

Yep, that was definitely worth a revisit.

