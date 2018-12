Can't get enough of "Africa"? Good news! We have ANOTHER version of the 1982 hit!

As you already know, it started with Toto and the original song. Then we got the revamp from Weezer. And now we have one from Pitbull!!!!!!!

Not sure that "Africa" needed a rap, but we'll let you be the judge.

Video of Ocean To Ocean - Pitbull feat. Rhea - Aquaman Soundtrack [Official Video]

Well, ok then.