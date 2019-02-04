Hungover Man Gives Domino's Delivery Woman Specific Instructions To "Bring The Pizza To My Bed"

domino's

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Domino's takes their pizza delivery seriously!

Ok, this might be the greatest pizza story of all time and it's all thanks to hungover Dave! After a night of heavy drinking, Dave couldn't muster up the energy to get up and out of bed, not even for pizza. So, he left a very specific set of instructions for the person delivering his pizza..."Bring the pizza to my bed."

Not only that, he left the front door unlocked and gave the directions to his bedroom too! Hilarious, but not the best part of the story. The pizza delivery woman actually followed through and delivered the pizza to his bed!!!!!!!!!!

this gave me an idea --

A post shared by Dailyhumor (@dailyhumor_4u) on

That is some serious customer service! Hope he gave her a great tip!

