Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt In Texas

Once again, an elaborate gender reveal has gone wrong.

A couple in Turkey, Texas enlisted the services of a pilot to release 350 gallons of liquid to reveal the gender of their baby. However, whenever the pilot did release the pink liquid (congratulations on the girl!), it caused the plane to slow down and get “aerodynamically stalled.” This caused the plane to come crashing to the ground, and flip over.

Video of West Texas gender reveal ends in a plane crash

The two people on board only suffered minor injuries.

Via NY Post