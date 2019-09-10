Play Doh, Mr. Potato Head Named Most Popular Toys Kids' Parents Played With

September 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Play Doh, Child, Playing, Hands, 2019

(Poto by Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

As generations age, so do the toys.

Kids back in the day were content with a ball or a few jacks.  Today, there are tablets and devices with all sorts of bells and whistles that seem impossible for a child to understand.

Still, throughout the years, there are a few toys that stand the test of time.

A recent survey has found that Play Doh, Mr. Potato Head, and Troll Dolls have been named the top toys parents played with, and that their kids will also enjoy.  Other top toys amongst the 2,000 parents surveyed included toy phones, bicycles, teddy bears, water blasters, and plastic animals.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, also found that board games also stood the test of time, with Guess Who?, Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land,and the Game of Life all making the top 30 things played with by both parents and children when growing up.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Toys
Kids
Parents
mr. potato head
Play Doh
Trolls
dolls
play
Playtime
survey
Childhood
nostalgia

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes