Play Doh, Mr. Potato Head Named Most Popular Toys Kids' Parents Played With

As generations age, so do the toys.

Kids back in the day were content with a ball or a few jacks. Today, there are tablets and devices with all sorts of bells and whistles that seem impossible for a child to understand.

Still, throughout the years, there are a few toys that stand the test of time.

A recent survey has found that Play Doh, Mr. Potato Head, and Troll Dolls have been named the top toys parents played with, and that their kids will also enjoy. Other top toys amongst the 2,000 parents surveyed included toy phones, bicycles, teddy bears, water blasters, and plastic animals.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, also found that board games also stood the test of time, with Guess Who?, Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land,and the Game of Life all making the top 30 things played with by both parents and children when growing up.

Via NY Post