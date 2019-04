The internet is a beautiful, yet oh so weird place. And we are HERE for it!

Today, the world wide web has combined two of Texas' greatest things...Matthew McConaughey and margaritas! Interestingly enough, McConaughey's characters and clothing have inspired a side by side comparison with the delicious beverage.

Enjoy!

Matthew McConaughey as margaritas: a collection. A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on Apr 16, 2019 at 6:46pm PDT

Ok, the Guy Fieri shirt might be our favorite.