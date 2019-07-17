Police Are On The Lookout For A Serial Pooper Who Keeps Pooping In A Neighborhood Pool

July 17, 2019
Police in Michigan have a little problem on their hands, or in their pools, rather.

Macomb Township police are on the lookout for an individual who keeps pooping into a community pool.  The Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association posted a notice last Friday stating they believe this act is intentional, due to the "frequency" of occurrences over the past week.

The president of the board said they will continue to review the facility's attendance logs and recorded videos.  The president said, "Rest assured, that we are following published guidelines to restore the pool to a safe and sanitary condition."

The Buckingham recreational group has hired a second pool attendant to oversee duties at the pool, in an attempt to prevent any more pooping.  But unfortunately, this move has necessitated the cancellation of the annual carnival put on by the association.

