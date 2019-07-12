Police Dog Can’t Contain Excitement Meeting McGruff The Crime Dog

Nobody has ever told this police dog its sometimes dangerous to meet your heroes.

A man was walking through a metro station in New York City a few weekends back when he happened upon a chance meet and greet encounter with none other than McGruff the Crime Dog. While McGruff was there to meet children, he grabbed the attention of someone else, a K9 officer who could absolutely not contain his excitement at meeting his fellow crime-fighting pooch.

Honestly, we'd probably have the same reaction meeting either one of them.

Via The Dodo