Police Dog Can’t Contain Excitement Meeting McGruff The Crime Dog

July 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
McGruff the Crime Dog, Kindergarten Class, Costume, 2018

(Photo by Mike Emery/Palladium-Item)

Nobody has ever told this police dog its sometimes dangerous to meet your heroes.

A man was walking through a metro station in New York City a few weekends back when he happened upon a chance meet and greet encounter with none other than McGruff the Crime Dog.  While McGruff was there to meet children, he grabbed the attention of someone else, a K9 officer who could absolutely not contain his excitement at meeting his fellow crime-fighting pooch.

Mcgruff is still at it. -- This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615

A post shared by G.Z.P. (@iamthephototaker) on

Honestly, we'd probably have the same reaction meeting either one of them.

Via The Dodo

