Cher's Malibu Home Doubling As A Drug House, Not Her Drugs

Last week, police raided Cher's home in Malibu, in which they ended up arresting a man named Donovan Ruiz, who also happens to be Cher's assistant's son. To make a long story short, Ruiz was running some sort of drug business.

According to the search warrant, the police found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his room. They also found 1.3 grams of fentanyl powder, a Xanax pill, an unknown white pill, tin foil and a pink straw with brown residue in Ruiz's pants.

The reason behind the bust? Police has reason to believe that Ruiz had recently sold drugs to Ventura County resident who ODed and died.

As for Cher, this situation has nothing to do with her. In fact, she wasn't even at home during the time of the arrest.