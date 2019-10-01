Police Looking For Hackers Who Played Porn On Digital Billboard

Motorists driving along I-75 in Auburn Hills, Michigan did not see a typical advertisement displayed on a local electric billboard.

No, drivers instead were greeted with a full on pornographic scene after hackers broke into the shed that held the billboards controls.

So apparently someone was playing porn on a billboard off I-75...

...

...

...

nice pic.twitter.com/HuwZkXiLmI — Chris Robertson (@needaproject) September 30, 2019

The video played for about 20 minutes, broadcast on both sides of the highway, before the billboard operators, Triple Communications, were able to shut it down.

Police are now looking for the pair of hackers who broke into the shed, who are now facing felony charges.

Update to the pornographic billboard story:



Just talked to @AHPOLICE - they say the 2 people in this video broke into a shed that is under the billboard on I-75 & hacked into the computer system to play the offensive video.



This crime went from a misdemeanor to now a felony. pic.twitter.com/6Ug3UpGo4A — Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) September 30, 2019

Via Fox 2