Police Looking For Hackers Who Played Porn On Digital Billboard

October 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Billboard, Highway, SIdeway, Road

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Motorists driving along I-75 in Auburn Hills, Michigan did not see a typical advertisement displayed on a local electric billboard.

No, drivers instead were greeted with a full on pornographic scene after hackers broke into the shed that held the billboards controls. 

 

The video played for about 20 minutes, broadcast on both sides of the highway, before the billboard operators, Triple Communications, were able to shut it down. 

Police are now looking for the pair of hackers who broke into the shed, who are now facing felony charges.

 

Via Fox 2

Tags: 
billboard
Porn Police
Crime
Digital Billboard
Hackers
Technology
Pornography

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes