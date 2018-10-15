Police Mimic Gun Sounds To Scare Criminal After Pistol Jams

Police in Uttar Pradesh, a state in Northern India, where on the tail of a wanted criminal when they ran into a little technical difficulties.

They were closing in on the criminal named Rukhsar, who carried a reward of 25,000 rupees because of 18 criminal charges. The Uttar Pradesh police were surrounding him in a sugarcane field when unfortunately, one of the officer's pistols completely jammed. They still had to pursue.

One of the policemen, thinking quick on his feet, decided his best course of action was to mimic the sound of gunfire in order to draw Rukhsar out. The officer shouted "thain, thain" to mimic the sound of a gun firing.

UP: Cop shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was held after the encounter. pic.twitter.com/w46pfs1m49 — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) October 14, 2018

Believe it or not, it worked, and Rukhsar was apprehended and taken into police custody. Director general of police (law and order) Anand Kumar said after the police apprehended Rukhsar, "We will get the armourer to conduct a technical inspection of the weapon. The incident was an exception and even the best of shooters can sometimes run into techincal glitches."

Via Times of India