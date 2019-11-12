Police Officer Suspended After Being Filmed Dancing Naked At Nightclub

Officer Cebron Hackett of the Conway, Arkansas Police Department was recently suspended from his position for 30 days.

Officer Hackett was recently filmed at Conway’s Discovery nightclub right on the middle of the dance floor, dancing completely naked.

Video of Arkansas police officer caught on video dancing naked

Hackett was reportedly “highly intoxicated” when he removed all of his clothes, and had to be escorted out by a pair of bouncers.

Hackett was not charged with a crime, but was suspended by the Conway PD for 30 days. Chief Jody Spradlin wrote in the letter of suspension, “Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment upon the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for Public Intoxication.”

Via WWMT