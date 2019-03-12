Police Pull Man Over For Traffic Violation, Find $10,000 Worth Of Stolen Disney Merchandise In His Car

March 12, 2019
California Highway Patrol pulled over a man last Friday for driving past a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign displayed.

Upon pulling him over, the police found that not only was the unidentified man driving with a suspended license, he also had over $10,000 worth of stolen Disneyland merchandise packed into his Nissan Sentra.

 

The man was arrested, and booked into jail.  The police said, “We were able to contact Disneyland Security and will make arrangements to have the items returned.  Disneyland can now return to being the happiest place on earth.”

Via Fox News

