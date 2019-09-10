Police Shut Down Massive 3,000 Person Game Of Hide-And-Seek At IKEA

September 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
IKEA, Facade, Store, Entrance, Parking Lot
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

With its multiple floors, massive square footage, and intricate nooks and crannies amongst its display furniture, IKEA really is the ideal place for an epic game of hide-and-seek.

This is exactly why teenagers in Glasgow, Scotland were thinking as well.

Police were called after they were notified some 3,000 people were organizing a group on Facebook to partake in an epic game of hide-and-seek at their local IKEA.  Five police officers reportedly remained at the location all day Saturday stopping anyone who looked like they were there for a game of hide-and-seek, according to a customer who visited the store.

IKEA officially banned games of hide-and-seek in 2015 due to health and safety issues.  A spokesperson for the store says, “We need to make sure people are safe, and that’s hard if we don’t know where they are.”

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
Hide and Seek
IKEA
store
Retail
Hiding
game
fun
Police
shut down

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes