Police Warn Not To Flush Drugs Down The Toilet For Fear Of Creating Meth-Gators

July 16, 2019
The Loretto Police Department in Tennessee has issued a warning for its citizens.

They are advising residents to NOT flush their drugs down the toilet in an effort to dispose of them. Not only can they damage their sewage system, but when they flush their drugs, including pills or methamphetamine, “it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream,” this according to the police department.

They also have another fear on their minds.  

Meth-gators.

The police department issued a warning on Facebook explaining that flushing your meth down the toilet would “create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.”  They also wrote they have had “enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.”

The Loretto Police also said that if you had drugs that you were planning on flushing down the toilet, call them and they will make sure “they are disposed of in the proper way.”

Via Fox News

