A Very Pregnant Jessica Simpson Hilariously Admits To Breaking Her Own Toilet

February 13, 2019
jessica_simpson

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Poor Jessica Simpson. It seems like this third pregnancy has been tough on her. And not because of difficulties with the baby, but because of the side effects. At first it started with her very swollen ankles. Now, she's just breaking stuff around the house.

Last night, a very pregnant Jess broke her own toilet. Apparently, she leaned back (perhaps to get a little more comfortable) and snapped the lid right off the seat. Thankfully, she's not too upset about it. In fact, she's got a good sense of humor about the incident. Even posted a pic with said broken toilet!

Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant ---- ♀️

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

This is one of those moments where we wish Jessica Simpson still had a reality show!

 

