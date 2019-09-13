Popeyes Suggests Bringing Your Own Bun To Make Your Own Sandwich

September 13, 2019
Soon, you’ll be able to BYOB at your local Popeyes.

Unfortunately, it’s not exactly what you think.

To combat the high demand for their chicken sandwiches, Popeyes has suggested customers bring in their own buns in order to make their own sandwiches. 

The chain wants customers to order a 3-piece tender meal, and then place the strips in your own bun to create a “somewhat crude” copy of their popular chicken sandwich.

Popeyes promises you won’t have to bring your own bun for long.  They have confirmed the chicken sandwiches will return, but have not revealed a specific date as of yet.

