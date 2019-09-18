A Potential Remake Of "The Princess Bride" Has Fans Heated

September 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Cary Elwes, Red Carpet, Stranger Things, Premiere, 2019

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A rumored remake of The Princess Bride has sent fans into an absolute tizzy.

Many consider the 1987 film timeless and a near-perfect love story, which is why many are so upset after the comments made by Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra.

In a profile on Norman Lear in Variety, Vinciquerra casually mentioned that “Very famous people” want to redo The Princess Bride."

Of course, fans, and even some stars of the film came out in full force to voice their degradation at the thought of a remake.

 

 

 

Via NBC News

Tags: 
The Princess Bride
Remake
Reboot
Adaptation
Cary Elwes

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes