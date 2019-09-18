A Potential Remake Of "The Princess Bride" Has Fans Heated

A rumored remake of The Princess Bride has sent fans into an absolute tizzy.

Many consider the 1987 film timeless and a near-perfect love story, which is why many are so upset after the comments made by Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra.

In a profile on Norman Lear in Variety, Vinciquerra casually mentioned that “Very famous people” want to redo The Princess Bride."

Of course, fans, and even some stars of the film came out in full force to voice their degradation at the thought of a remake.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

When they want to reboot "The Princess Bride" now pic.twitter.com/e0umfME8c3 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 17, 2019

I would never dare. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2019

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Via NBC News