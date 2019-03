Poor Amy Schumer. Despite having horrible luck with morning sickness, she at least enjoying the more hilarious moments of her pregnancy.

In her latest Instagram post, Amy actually gave a tutorial on just how easy it is to put on a pair of socks. Weirdly, she has no problem putting on the left sock. However, the right side is a whole different story.

#itssoeasy vid by @kimcaramele A post shared by @ amyschumer on Mar 27, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Hahahaha! With a little extra effort, she get it done!