Baby Archie Is Named After A Cat!

May 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Baby_Archie

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Archie??? Where the heck did that come from? It's not a family name, so...

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, a beautiful baby boy. Shortly after showing him off to the world, the two announced his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Apparently, the name Archie comes from Meghan's beloved cat. He was a rescue cat that her mom saved when she was younger. He was good cat too, one that Meghan still talks about to this day. She just loved him sooooo much!

And yes, there's also comic book connection! Meghan was also a big fan of the Archie series.
 

Tags: 
baby
sussex
archie
Name
Comics
Cat
Meghan Markle
prince harry

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes