Baby Archie Is Named After A Cat!

Archie??? Where the heck did that come from? It's not a family name, so...

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, a beautiful baby boy. Shortly after showing him off to the world, the two announced his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Apparently, the name Archie comes from Meghan's beloved cat. He was a rescue cat that her mom saved when she was younger. He was good cat too, one that Meghan still talks about to this day. She just loved him sooooo much!

And yes, there's also comic book connection! Meghan was also a big fan of the Archie series.

