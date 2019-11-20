Dress Worn By Princess Diana To Dance With John Travolta To Go Up For Auction

Princess Diana and John Travolta once shared a dance at a state dinner at the White House in 1985.

Lady Di did so in a Victor Edelstein blue velvet evening gown, and now that dress is going up for auction.

Video of Lady Di dances with John Travolta - exclusive interview

The dress will go up for sale December 9 through Kerry Taylor Auctions, with an initial listing of £350,000, or about $451,880.50.

A blue velvet evening dress that Princess Diana once wore will be auctioned off on December 9. The evening dress was auctioned for £ 240000, with a valuation of between £ 250000 and £ 350000 pic.twitter.com/rpaI3JIi9w — Anna Pestryakova (@KellieHare) November 20, 2019

The dress seemed to be a favorite of Princess Diana’s, who wore it on four other major occasions, including for a state visit to Austria in 1986, a night at the Royal Opera House in 1991, and also in her portrait by Lord Snowden in 1997.

Via Page Six