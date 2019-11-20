Dress Worn By Princess Diana To Dance With John Travolta To Go Up For Auction

November 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Diana, Princess of Wales, Derby

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Princess Diana and John Travolta once shared a dance at a state dinner at the White House in 1985.

Lady Di did so in a Victor Edelstein blue velvet evening gown, and now that dress is going up for auction.

The dress will go up for sale December 9 through Kerry Taylor Auctions, with an initial listing of £350,000, or about $451,880.50.  

The dress seemed to be a favorite of Princess Diana’s, who wore it on four other major occasions, including for a state visit to Austria in 1986, a night at the Royal Opera House in 1991, and also in her portrait by Lord Snowden in 1997.

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Princess Diana
John Travolta
Dress
auction
Kerry Taylor Auctions
Victor Edelstein