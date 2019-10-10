Professor At University Of Texas At Austin Wins Nobel Prize In Chemistry

A professor at the University of Texas is one of the latest recipients of a hallowed Nobel Prize.

John Goodenough is 97-year-old and has taught at UT since 1986. He, along with M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino, were awarded the Nobel Prize due to their work on the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” pic.twitter.com/LUKTeFhUbg — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

At 97, Goodenough is the oldest recipient of a Nobel Prize. The professor said in a written statement, “Live to 97 (years old) and you can do anything. I’m honored and humbled to win the Nobel Prize. I thank all my friends for the support and assistance throughout my life.”

John B Goodenough got the news about his Nobel Prize while brushing his teeth. Hear his spirit and infectious laughter at his age all of 97 pic.twitter.com/ILBuF9VWvn — Partho Dasgupta (@parthodasgupta) October 10, 2019

Via Spectrum News