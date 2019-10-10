Professor At University Of Texas At Austin Wins Nobel Prize In Chemistry

October 10, 2019
A professor at the University of Texas is one of the latest recipients of a hallowed Nobel Prize.

John Goodenough is 97-year-old and has taught at UT since 1986.  He, along with M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino, were awarded the Nobel Prize due to their work on the development of lithium-ion batteries.

 

At 97, Goodenough is the oldest recipient of a Nobel Prize.  The professor said in a written statement, “Live to 97 (years old) and you can do anything.  I’m honored and humbled to win the Nobel Prize. I thank all my friends for the support and assistance throughout my life.”

 

Via Spectrum News

