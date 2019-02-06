Pupper Believes In The KonMari Method, Gets Rid Of All His Toys

February 6, 2019
Marie Kondo has inspired millions of people all over the world with her neatness. After her Netflix show, Tidying Up, hit the streaming service...people lost their minds throwing away all of their belongings. The idea is to get rid of everything that doesn't spark joy.

Well, Tidying Up doesn't just move people toward a cleaner house. In fact, she's branching out to pets!

This pupper right here was taking notes and now is getting rid of the toys that no longer make him happy.

“Attempted to Konmari my house after watching one episode of Tidying Up with @mariekondo on @netflix. Failed miserably” writes @twodapperdoods #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by DogsOf (@dogsofinstagram) on

Who's a good boy!?!?!?!?

 

