Huge Python Falls Through Ceiling During Bank's Staff Meeting

October 17, 2018
A bank's staff meeting was interrupted after a python decided to crash the occasion.

The five-foot snake fell poked his head in before crashing through the ceiling of the Xin Cheng branch of China's Industrial and Commercial Bank.  Of course, like any sane person would do, everybody attending the meeting bailed hoping someone else would deal with the snake.  We would have done the same thing.

The snake didn't seem to want to disturb anybody luckily.  He curled under a couch until local security officers and a nearby wildlife protection service safely wrangled him away.

Via ABC

