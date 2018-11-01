Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again As Fiona From Shrek!
November 1, 2018
The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has outdone herself yet again!
Every year, we look forward to seeing supermodel Heidi Klum all dressed up for Halloween. She's done everything from Jessica Rabbit to an unrecognizable old lady to a cadaver. And she goes allllllll out too! Full makeup and prosthetics are a must.
Of course this year was no different. She went all green for Fiona from Shrek!
.@heidiklum has done it again! See this year's epic couple's Halloween costume: https://t.co/IfZ13u28zJ— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 1, 2018
Wow! We love it!