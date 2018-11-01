Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again As Fiona From Shrek!

The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has outdone herself yet again!

Every year, we look forward to seeing supermodel Heidi Klum all dressed up for Halloween. She's done everything from Jessica Rabbit to an unrecognizable old lady to a cadaver. And she goes allllllll out too! Full makeup and prosthetics are a must.

Of course this year was no different. She went all green for Fiona from Shrek!

.@heidiklum has done it again! See this year's epic couple's Halloween costume: https://t.co/IfZ13u28zJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 1, 2018

❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT

❤️ #heidihalloween2018 #heidiklumhalloween #heidihalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

❤️❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

-- A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

Wow! We love it!