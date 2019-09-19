Ralph Lauren Launches Clothing Line Dedicated To "Friends"

September 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jennifer Aniston, Red Carpet, InStyle Awards, 2018

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

25 years after Friends first premiered on television, you can now dress like Rachel Greene.

Ralph Lauren has just release a clothing line dedicated to Jennifer Aniston's iconic character from the NBC series, which features "wear-to-work looks based on already existing products that might have found their way into Rachel's wardrobe in 2019."

The collection, called, "The One Where They Wore Ralph Lauren," will include velvet jackets and turtlenecks, leather trousers, and skirts in suede, leather and plaid.

Ralph Lauren said in a statement, "The collection is a celebration of the brand's role in the series.  Just as Friends proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren's timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman."

Via CNN

Tags: 
Friends
Rachel Greene
Ralph Lauren
clothing
collection
Jennifer Aniston

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes