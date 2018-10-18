Girl Lets Pet Rat "Clean" And Lick Her Teeth Clean

Admit it. You let your pet get away with WAY more than probably should be allowed. But they're cute and adorable so it's easy to give them a free pass, right?

There is no way we think that should apply to this situation.

A rat owner filmed herself getting a very thorough "cleaning" from her pet rodent. She just left her mouth open as the rat stuck his little head in and out and proceeded to eat scraps of food directly from it. It's apparently a common practice among owners called "Rodentistry."

Excuse us while we gag.

Video of Weirdo lets rat lick her teeth clean

And in case you're wondering, The American Dental Association does not recommend this as a viable method of dental hygiene.

Via NY Post