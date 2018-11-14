A Very Kind Stranger Paid Off Someone Else's Expired Parking Meter

If you're looking for a new and easy way to pay it forward, start looking at parking meters!

We've all been there. Those pesky parking meters will get you every single time. You think you have enough change, but whatever errand you're running inevitably takes longer than you had planned. And there's always a meter maid just waiting to slap a ticket on your windshield.

However, the parking meter situation doesn't always go bad. In this case, there was the kindness of a stranger to the rescue.

We need more kind strangers like this. A post shared by CHIVE Nation (@chivenation) on Nov 13, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

So yeah, if you feel like paying it forward today, this is a great way to do so.