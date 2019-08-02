Realtor Lists Home That Caught On Fire As A “Smoking Hot Deal”

A real estate agent in Florida recently listed a condemned home for sale.

The agent calls the three-bedroom, three-bath house a “smoking hot deal,” because, literally, that’s what it is.

The home caught on fire nine months ago, and the agent posted photos of the home aflame with the listing.

The home was condemned for catching fire nine months ago while the family was out of town.  The listing says the property is available for $99,000, in which the realtor believes the house will be torn down and new structure will be built.  Hopefully one that isn’t on fire.

Via NY Post

