Reese Witherspoon Does Her Impression Of Gayle King For Oprah!

March 26, 2019
On Monday, Apple TV unveiled a whole bunch of shows. In fact, you probably saw a lot of celebrities posting about their new projects. Celebs like, Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and even the Oprah!

And since they're all Apple girls now, why not celebrate with each other and possibly a few glasses of wine! Which by the way, is how Oprah got Reese Witherspoon to do her Gayle King impression! And it's not just any ole Gayle King impression, it's the R, Kelly interview impression!

We’re Apple girls now! A billion phones, here we come...

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Robert. Robert. Yep, she nailed it!

 

