Kate Gosselin's Oldest Daughters Just Graduated High School

It's been 11 years since Jon & Kate Plus 8 took the world by storm. Unfortunately, the show was pretty short-lived and ultimately ended in divorce. Of course the two tried to make the TV show work while living separate lives, but for fans it just wasn't the same.

Needless to say, after the series ended, Jon and Kate made the headlines repeatedly. Things between them quickly went from bad to worse. Kate seemed to come out of the whole deal unscathed, meanwhile Jon got dragged through the mud. Eventually though, Jon started laying low and Kate's 15 minutes of fame sort of slowed.

However, through it all they still managed to get their two oldest daughters to high school graduation. Believe it or not, but Cara and Mady are now high school grads!

Sadly, it's unclear if dad Jon was there for the big moment.