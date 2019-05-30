Kate Gosselin's Oldest Daughters Just Graduated High School
It's been 11 years since Jon & Kate Plus 8 took the world by storm. Unfortunately, the show was pretty short-lived and ultimately ended in divorce. Of course the two tried to make the TV show work while living separate lives, but for fans it just wasn't the same.
Needless to say, after the series ended, Jon and Kate made the headlines repeatedly. Things between them quickly went from bad to worse. Kate seemed to come out of the whole deal unscathed, meanwhile Jon got dragged through the mud. Eventually though, Jon started laying low and Kate's 15 minutes of fame sort of slowed.
However, through it all they still managed to get their two oldest daughters to high school graduation. Believe it or not, but Cara and Mady are now high school grads!
#Graduation ..this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone--❤️--
Sadly, it's unclear if dad Jon was there for the big moment.