Richard Gere, 70, Expecting Second Child With Wife

Richard Gere is preparing to be a father again!

The 70-year-old is reportedly expecting his second child with his wife, Alejandra Silva, 36. This would be the couple’s second child together; their first was just born in February.

Gere also has a 19-year-old son, Homer, from his previous marriage to Carey Lowell, and Alejandra has a 6-year-old son also from a previous marriage.

Gere and Alejandra were married in April 2018.

Via Today