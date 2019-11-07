Richard Gere, 70, Expecting Second Child With Wife

November 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Red Carpet, 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

(Photo by Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/ Sipa USA)

Richard Gere is preparing to be a father again!

The 70-year-old is reportedly expecting his second child with his wife, Alejandra Silva, 36.  This would be the couple’s second child together; their first was just born in February.

Gere also has a 19-year-old son, Homer, from his previous marriage to Carey Lowell, and Alejandra has a 6-year-old son also from a previous marriage.

Gere and Alejandra were married in April 2018.

Via Today

