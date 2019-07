A wandering cow was just looking for a home in Mansfield recently.

The Ring camera set up by the homeowner caught a tagged cow calmly walking up to the Mansfield home, near Fern Dr. and Hidden Glade Dr., and calmly knocking with his nose inquiring if anyone was inside, before walking away when nobody answered.

Video of Texas homeowner's Ring camera caught a cow knocking on their door

The homeowner said after watching the video, "It was surely a shock when I looked at my phone."

Via Fox 4