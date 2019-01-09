Security Camera Catches A Strange Man Licking A Doorbell

The latest and greatest thing in technology is the Ring Security System. Not because it works, but because of the epic videos owners post from outside their homes. We've seen everything from packages being stolen to people playing pranks on their family members. However, we think we've found the video that tops them all!

Seriously, we can't make this stuff up. A family in California posted a video of a total stranger licking their doorbell! Get this though, he was there, licking, for three hours!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Video of Raw: California man caught licking doorbell

What the actual heck?!?!?! The stamina alone is something to marvel at.