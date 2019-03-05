Riverdale Stops Production After Luke Perry's Death
For many teens in the 90s, 90210's Luke Perry was THE guy...that first crush...the bad boy that girls loved and parents hated. As his career grew, fans grew with him. He did something most teen actors can't do. He was able to turn his career from teen crush into a father figure role on Riverdale.
Needless to say, but we're are completely devastated by the loss. Of course, it's not just about us. Even his TV family is hurting. In fact, Riverdale has actually stopped production of the show to mourn the loss of their costar. The producers released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened."
A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW.
Netflix also shared a tribute to Luke, saying, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry."
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry. Luke left an impression on all of us through his work on Riverdale and 90210. This is a really sad day for his fans and those who knew and loved him. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Riverdale team. You'll be deeply missed, Luke.
Of course some of his former 90210 cast mates have also paid tribute to him, but none sweeter than Ian Ziering.
No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
This is a difficult loss. We'll miss you Luke Perry. Rest in peace. Out thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.