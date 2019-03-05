Riverdale Stops Production After Luke Perry's Death

For many teens in the 90s, 90210's Luke Perry was THE guy...that first crush...the bad boy that girls loved and parents hated. As his career grew, fans grew with him. He did something most teen actors can't do. He was able to turn his career from teen crush into a father figure role on Riverdale.

Needless to say, but we're are completely devastated by the loss. Of course, it's not just about us. Even his TV family is hurting. In fact, Riverdale has actually stopped production of the show to mourn the loss of their costar. The producers released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened."

Netflix also shared a tribute to Luke, saying, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry."

Of course some of his former 90210 cast mates have also paid tribute to him, but none sweeter than Ian Ziering.

This is a difficult loss. We'll miss you Luke Perry. Rest in peace. Out thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.