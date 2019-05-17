Robert Pattinson Will Be The New Batman

All signs are pointing to Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. Yes, that guy from the Twilight series.

Variety had the exclusive late Thursday night, apparently the scoop is that the deal with Warner Brothers and Pattinson hasn't been inked just yet, but he's the top contender for the role. He would be the second youngest person to play Batman at age 33.

The newest Batman film will be directed by Matt Reeves, and weirdly written by Ben Affleck, the former Batman (at least according to IMDB). Pre-production should start this summer. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021.