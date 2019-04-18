Robert Shapiro Says Kim Kardashian Has A Job With Him Once She Passes The Bar

April 18, 2019
kim_kardashian_kanye_west

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer. Her plan? To spend the next four years studying up for the bar exam and hopefully pass the test in 2020.

Now, it's no secret that Kim can be pretty persuasive. Earlier this year, she negotiated with President Trump to get Alice Marie Johnson released from jail. Not to mention, lawyering is in her blood. Her father was one!

Believe it or not, but Kim may also have a job as soon as she passes the bar. Family friend, Robert Shapiro who helped get O.J. Simpson off alongside Robert Kardashian, may be interested in hiring her. Shapiro said...

"I think she will be sensational."

You can watch the full video from TMZ here.

Kim Kardashian
robert shapiro
lawyer
bar exam
passes
robert kardashian

