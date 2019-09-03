Robot Pole Dancers To Debut At French Nightclub

A nightclub in France has decided to take the next step into advanced adult entertainment.

Two robot dancers will soon make their debut at the SC-Club in Nantes, France, both of which will be equipped with high heels and a CCTV camera for a head.

The robots aren’t there for seductive purposes, according to their “brainchild” British artist Giles Walker. Walker says the robots are there to “play with the notion of voyeurism,” and to pose the question of "who has the power between the voyeur and the observed person.”

Club owner Laurent Roue also said the robot dancers will not replace the 10 human dancers who currently perform at SC-Club, saying instead it was a way of “honoring the technology.”

Via Sky News