The Rock Surprises 100-Year-Old Superfan With Birthday Song

October 3, 2019
It was a shot in the dark, but Jamie Klinger reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with the hopes that he would send one of her friend’s grandmother a birthday message for her 100th birthday.

Kingler described Grandmom Grover a “wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life,” and also described her as a huge fan of Johnson’s for the past 30 years.  

 

 

Of course, being the amazing person he is, Johnson sent more than a message, and sang Grandmom Grover her own birthday song.

 

Johnson also said in the birthday, “I am sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What a wonderful life. Now you can eat cake. You can get drunk. Have a great time.”

Happy Birthday, Grandmom Grover!

