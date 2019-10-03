The Rock Surprises 100-Year-Old Superfan With Birthday Song

It was a shot in the dark, but Jamie Klinger reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with the hopes that he would send one of her friend’s grandmother a birthday message for her 100th birthday.

Kingler described Grandmom Grover a “wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life,” and also described her as a huge fan of Johnson’s for the past 30 years.

What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2019

This is Grandmom Grover, turning 100 on Oct 1st pic.twitter.com/WPVEeNdSvm — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) September 22, 2019

Of course, being the amazing person he is, Johnson sent more than a message, and sang Grandmom Grover her own birthday song.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong -- https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

Johnson also said in the birthday, “I am sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What a wonderful life. Now you can eat cake. You can get drunk. Have a great time.”

Happy Birthday, Grandmom Grover!

Via Complex