Rocker Baby Flashes Rock And Roll Hand Sign In Sonogram Photo

July 9, 2019
Jodie Lee and Davie Langham knew their baby would be a rock star from one of her earliest pictures.

A sonogram photo of the now 18-month-old Isla showed her flashing the "Sign of the Horns," while still in her mother's womb.  

That their baby had already taken to music without even been born was not news to Jodie and Davie.  Jodie gushes about Davie's love for music, playing  everything from Michael Jackson hits to Andrea Bocelli, and their love for music has definitely transferred to their daughter.  Now 18-months, Jodie says whenever Isla hears music, "she’ll stop, put both her hands in the air and bounce up and down or shake her bum.  She never stops.  As soon as we saw her hand we thought it was the best thing ever.  We loved it.  Isla showed her love of music before she even arrived and now she’s our little rock chick.”

Via People

