Rockwall Cheerleader Saves Toddler Choking During Homecoming Parade

October 4, 2019
Tyra Winters' mother taught her the Heimlich maneuver just in case a situation arises when she might need to use it.

Well last week, that situation arose.

Winters was riding on a float during Rockwall High School’s homecoming parade when she heard someone yell for help.  2-year-old Clark Hornback was choking on a piece of candy, and Winters immediately sprung into action.  

She noticed Clark was turning purple, so she jumped off the float to render aid.  She  gave the toddler three back thrusts, which caused him to spit up the candy.  Winters told Fox 4, “I’m really blessed that I could be there at the time because the story could have went 1,000 ways,” she told the news outlet. “I’m just happy it went the way it did. I’m glad the kid came out OK.”

Winters explained that her mother taught her with smaller children and the Heimlich, back thrusts may work better than applying pressure to the abdomen.

Hornback is just thankful Winters was there.  She said, “I don’t really have any words.  The words that seem that you would say to anyone is thank you. But those words don’t seem good enough. I think all I can be in this moment is thankful.”

Via Fox News

