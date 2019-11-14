Rod Stewart Books An Extra Hotel Room For His Massive Train Collection

For 26 years, Rod Stewart has been collecting and building a massive train collection.

For the first time ever, Stewart unveiled the massive set, which is 124 feet long, 23 feet wide, and depicts an American city in the 1940s with hundreds of buildings, including factories, skyscrapers and homes. The set also has period cars and trucks.

Who knew Sir Rod Stewart was into model trains?! Revealed for the first time- the massive layout in his Los Angeles home. pic.twitter.com/lplGmIexBj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 13, 2019

Stewart started the train set in 1993, and even works on it while out on the road. He told Railway Modeller that he even books an extra hotel room so he can have a devoted room to the trains. He said, "We’d tell them in advance and they were really accommodating, taking out the beds and providing fans to improve air circulation and ventilation."

Via Inside Hook