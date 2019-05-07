Ross & Monica Geller's Mom On Friends Finally Settles The "On A Break" Debate!

May 7, 2019
Let's settle the debate once an for all. Ross and Rachel? Were they on a break?

Now before you make your decision, you need all the facts. Obviously, you've seen the episode. You know how the whole break thing went down. But what you don't know is that Ross' mother, Judy, is finally opening up about the situation. After 15 or so years since the show ended, she's finally speaking out, saying..."they were on a break."

Christina Pickles, who plays Judy Geller on Friends, weighs in on the age-old debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

No surprise here, she took her favorite child's side.

