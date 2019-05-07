Ross & Monica Geller's Mom On Friends Finally Settles The "On A Break" Debate!

Let's settle the debate once an for all. Ross and Rachel? Were they on a break?

Now before you make your decision, you need all the facts. Obviously, you've seen the episode. You know how the whole break thing went down. But what you don't know is that Ross' mother, Judy, is finally opening up about the situation. After 15 or so years since the show ended, she's finally speaking out, saying..."they were on a break."

No surprise here, she took her favorite child's side.