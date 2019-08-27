Round Rock ISD High School Offering “Adulting 101” Class To Teach Basic Life Skills

Round Rock ISD’s Cedar Ridge High School wants to make sure its students receive an education that will extend outside the classroom.

The high school is offering an “Adulting 101” class, which will teach students basic life skills, including:

-How to cook healthy food

-Tips on making a good resume

-Money management

-How to nail an interview

Video of Adulting 101

Debbie Chavez, a librarian at Cedar Ridge, said the school hopes to add basic automotive skills to the "Adulting 101" curriculum soon.

Via KVUE