The Royal Family Shared Some Adorable Pics Of Prince Louis In Honor Of His 1st Birthday

April 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
prince_louis

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Happy Birthday Prince Louis!!!

It's hard to believe William and Kate's third baby is already one-year-old. Where did the time go!?!?!? As you can imagine, he'll probably have a pretty epic birthday party later today. However, until then...enjoy these adorable pictures shared by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow -- The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.‬

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Happy Birthday Prince Louis! -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Ok, he's the spitting image of Prince William!

