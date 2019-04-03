Meet Whataburger's Latest Menu Item...The Dr Pepper Milkshake!!!!!!!!!!!!

Our big ole Texas brains and hearts are EXPLODING with excitement!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Y'all, it doesn't get more Texas than this! Whataburger and Dr Pepper are teaming up for a brand new menu item...the Dr Pepper milkshake!

On Tuesday, a picture of the collaboration went viral. Naturally, everyone thought it was fake.

Brb y’all, about to get me a tub of this --⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ -- : @itsahuffmanthing

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on

Honestly, this wouldn't be the first time we were all fooled by a fake collaboration with Whataburger. However, after some research, it looks like this is a very real thing! According to , after a quick phone call to Whataburger headquarters in Corpus Christi, the Dr Pepper milkshake is a go!

Unfortunately, there is one downside to this story. The shake isn't permanent. It's only for a limited time.

